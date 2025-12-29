Entertainment
Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal Spread Holiday Cheer in Tayahua
Tayahua, Zacatecas – Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal brightened the holidays for local children in Tayahua, Zacatecas, by distributing toys on Christmas Eve. The couple, along with family members, organized the charitable event that aims to spread joy and holiday spirit.
On December 24, the Aguilar family tradition continued with a festive event. Ángela’s father, Pepe Aguilar, and her brother, Leonardo, helped distribute gifts from a pickup truck. Ángela, her mother, and her sister Aneliz participated by delivering toys from another vehicle. Videos shared on social media captured the couple interacting with fans and handing out gifts.
However, the event sparked controversy online. Some social media users criticized the method of toy distribution, noting that the vehicles did not come to a full stop, and toys were tossed to the children. Comments on social media described the act as ‘inappropriate’ and ‘humiliating.’
Despite the criticism, some defended Aguilar and Nodal, suggesting that their charitable actions demonstrated goodwill, regardless of public opinion. ‘No matter what they do, they will always face criticism,’ one supporter commented.
Earlier in December, Aguilar shared photos of Nodal on her Instagram, amid rumors of a potential crisis in their relationship. Recent interactions on social media have included heartfelt messages and family moments, reinforcing their bond during a festive family gathering. Nodal expressed his joy for the season and good wishes for fans, adding to the warmth of the holiday spirit the couple aimed to promote.
The holiday event concluded with a family dinner decorated for Christmas at their ranch, emphasizing the importance of family traditions during the festive season.
