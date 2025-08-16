Ángela Aguilar Responds to Personal Drama Amid Nodal and Cazzu Controversy

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ángela Aguilar addressed how her private life is overshadowing her artistic achievements amid controversy involving her husband, Christian Nodal. Nodal recently gave an interview detailing his breakup with Cazzu, and Aguilar expressed her feelings about the situation.

In a heartfelt moment, Aguilar said her personal life has become more important in the public eye than her musical successes. This statement came shortly after Nodal discussed his relationship history with Cazzu during an interview that aired on August 13.

Cazzu, the Argentine singer, responded on her Instagram on August 14, sharing snippets from her upcoming song that appeared to be aimed at Nodal. The lyrics suggest a message about love and betrayal, hinting at her feelings regarding the tumultuous breakup.

“Love and the street are the same because there are codes in both,” read one of her Instagram posts, which quoted a song titled ‘Engreído’. In this song, Cazzu sings about feeling betrayed and disrespected, reflecting on her past relationship with Nodal.

During Nodal’s interview, he revealed that the couple had repeatedly ended their relationship before they officially split on May 8, 2024. He mentioned that there were several instances where they broke up and reconciled, indicating deep emotional complexity in their romance.

Nodal shared that Cazzu had even given him the option to pursue other relationships while they were still together. He expressed how much he cared for her despite the eventual downfall of their relationship. “It was like we were just roommates, there was no spark left,” he said.

Cazzu’s recent actions, including her Instagram post and song release, have raised eyebrows as fans speculate about her true feelings regarding Nodal’s new marriage to Aguilar. So far, she has not publicly responded to Nodal’s comments directly.

Meanwhile, on August 11, Cazzu traveled to Mexico for work commitments without their daughter, Inti, who remained in Argentina. “It’s the first time I’ve left her,” Cazzu mentioned, indicating her struggle to balance motherhood with her career.

Public talks about their daughter’s citizenship also emerged, suggesting disagreements regarding Inti’s upbringing and cultural ties. Nodal previously expressed a desire for Inti to have Mexican nationality, which Cazzu contested while they were still together.

The developments between these three artists continue to unfold, with fans watching closely for any further reactions or clarifications regarding their complex relationships.