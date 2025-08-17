Ángela Aguilar Shines at Hollywood Bowl Concert with Family

LOS ÁNGELES, California — Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar revealed that the concert series “Los Aguilar con Orquesta” at the Hollywood Bowl was inspired by a special performance with Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel last year. The concert, taking place Friday night, showcases the family musical legacy of Pepe Aguilar, his children Ángela and Leonardo, and the rich traditions of Mexican music.

Introduced by conductor Enrico López-Yáñez, the Aguilar trio performed a range of music from their family’s history, blending traditional rancheras and boleros with modern arrangements. The concert opened with Leonardo, who celebrated his 26th birthday, delivering a stirring rendition of “Te irá mejor sin mí” by Joan Sebastian.

Ángela, five years younger than Leonardo, captivated the audience with her dramatic presence and increasing artistic identity. She performed classics like “Cielo rojo” and her new single “Lágrimas en mi garganta,” reflecting on personal experiences. One of the evening’s highlights was her heartfelt rendition of “Contigo a la distancia,” dedicated to her husband, Christian Nodal.

The concert also addressed social issues, with Ángela dedicating a performance of “Cielito lindo” to families affected by immigration policies in the U.S. She announced that $1 from every ticket sold for her upcoming “Libre Corazón” tour would be donated to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

Pepe Aguilar later took the stage, showcasing his mature artistry with songs from his extensive catalog and paying tribute to traditions. He discussed the ongoing immigration crisis, emphasizing the importance of respecting human dignity while upholding the law.

As the concert concluded, fireworks lit up the Hollywood Bowl, a fitting end to a night that not only celebrated the rich heritage of the Aguilar family but also the ongoing conversation around critical social issues.