Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance

Los Angeles, CA – Angela Bassett turned 67 on August 16, and her family made sure the celebration was memorable. The actress, known for her role in “Wakanda Forever,” received heartfelt messages from her loved ones, particularly her twins.

One of Bassett’s twins expressed their love on social media, posting, “Happy birthday to the most amazing woman! I love you, Mom,” alongside a picture of the actress enjoying dinner with her husband, Courtney B. Vance.

The other twin shared a lively video of Bassett dancing as a crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to her, showcasing the joy of the occasion.

Bassett and Vance welcomed their twins via surrogate on January 27, 2006, after marrying in 1997. As her children head off to college, Bassett has been reflecting on the transition to being an empty nester.

In a recent interview with Hello!, she described how the change affects parents, saying, “You underestimate the transition that it is for you.” She added that the absence of her children’s presence in their home has left a significant impact.

“It’s about going home in the house now, not hearing their voice, their energy not coming through,” she explained.

Bassett shared that she and Vance often look through digital frames that capture their children growing up. “Sometimes I just get caught looking at all the different stages, and you just ‘oh and ah,’ and I really have to tell Courtney, ‘Please turn it off! I can’t get anything done,'” she said.

Reflecting on the years of nurturing her children, Bassett concluded, “Because you just remember the love. 18 years and you’re back to old places, what it was before they arrived. ‘It’s you, me, and the dog.'”