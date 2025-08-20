Entertainment
Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
Los Angeles, CA – Angela Bassett turned 67 on August 16, and her family made sure the celebration was memorable. The actress, known for her role in “Wakanda Forever,” received heartfelt messages from her loved ones, particularly her twins.
One of Bassett’s twins expressed their love on social media, posting, “Happy birthday to the most amazing woman! I love you, Mom,” alongside a picture of the actress enjoying dinner with her husband, Courtney B. Vance.
The other twin shared a lively video of Bassett dancing as a crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to her, showcasing the joy of the occasion.
Bassett and Vance welcomed their twins via surrogate on January 27, 2006, after marrying in 1997. As her children head off to college, Bassett has been reflecting on the transition to being an empty nester.
In a recent interview with Hello!, she described how the change affects parents, saying, “You underestimate the transition that it is for you.” She added that the absence of her children’s presence in their home has left a significant impact.
“It’s about going home in the house now, not hearing their voice, their energy not coming through,” she explained.
Bassett shared that she and Vance often look through digital frames that capture their children growing up. “Sometimes I just get caught looking at all the different stages, and you just ‘oh and ah,’ and I really have to tell Courtney, ‘Please turn it off! I can’t get anything done,'” she said.
Reflecting on the years of nurturing her children, Bassett concluded, “Because you just remember the love. 18 years and you’re back to old places, what it was before they arrived. ‘It’s you, me, and the dog.'”
Recent Posts
- Review: Andaz Prague Offers Luxury and Comfort in Historic Hotel
- Nvidia Set for Big Earnings Report Amid AI Growth
- US ETF Industry Reaches Record $11.81 Trillion in Assets
- Gold Prices Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting and Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
- Dijon Duenas Expands Musical Horizons with New Album ‘Baby’
- Reddit Stock Surges 128% Amid Strong AI Engagement and Record Revenue Growth
- Ben Griffin’s Unusual Creatine Incident Shakes BMW Championship Start
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court
- Madonna Celebrates 67th Birthday at Palio Horse Race in Siena