Angela Bassett Stuns in Sequin Gown at 2025 Emmys

Los Angeles, CA — Angela Bassett wowed fans as she arrived on the red carpet for the 2025 Emmys, wearing a stunning gold and silver sequin gown designed by Yara Shoemaker. The actress, known for her role in ‘9-1-1‘, posed gracefully for the E! Glambot, showcasing her elegance and poise.

The 77th Primetime Emmys are currently underway, and several other celebrities also made a strong impression on the red carpet. Bassett turned heads with her figure-hugging dress that sparkled under the bright lights, reaffirming her status as a red carpet icon.

Among other standout appearances was Jeannie Mai, who embodied Hollywood royalty in a striking royal blue outfit. Gayle King, a broadcast legend, drew attention in a vibrant orange gown. Meanwhile, a star from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ highlighted her figure with an elegant gown adorned with pearl embellishments.

Quinta Brunson was another highlight of the event, showcasing her glamorous look in a stylish Louis Vuitton dress. Natasha Rothwell made a statement in a voluminous black gown, drawing eyes to her chic emerald and diamond necklace that added a brilliant contrast to her sleek silhouette.

Fans and attendees alike are buzzing about the remarkable fashion choices displayed at this year’s Emmys.