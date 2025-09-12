Angela Joins Marvel Rivals Season 4 with Exciting New Features

SHENZHEN, China – Angela is set to debut in Marvel Rivals Season 4 on September 12, bringing a unique playstyle that aims to change the game dynamics. As the first flying tank in the franchise, Angela combines agility and shield mechanics while offering players two distinct weapon styles.

Players can expect a comprehensive gameplay breakdown highlighting Angela’s features, including her dual attack modes, high-flying mobility, and devastating ultimate ability, Heaven’s Retribution. Along with her advanced skills, Angela has strong team-up synergy with Thor, which could create new strategies during gameplay.

The launch will also coincide with the release of the ‘Fruits of Immortality’ Season 4 Battle Pass, featuring 10 new costumes and exclusive cosmetics. Players can look forward to earning Captain America‘s Golden Age costume and Magneto‘s The Trial of Magneto outfit. Additionally, players who progress through the Battle Pass will unlock numerous treasures hidden within the immortal fruit.

Marvel Rivals, developed by NetEase Games, will be available on various platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The anticipation builds as fans await the launch for a chance to explore new content and experience Angela’s gameplay firsthand.