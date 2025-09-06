Angelina Jolie Debuts Dramatic New Look on Film Set

London, England – Angelina Jolie showcased a striking new hairstyle while filming her upcoming movie “Anxious People” on Thursday. The actress, known for her long brunette hair, surprised fans with a fresh, icy blonde bob.

Dressed in an ivory wool cape and a matching bow-tie dress, Jolie embodied her character, Zara, in the film adaptation of the 2019 novel. Her look was enhanced with pearl stud earrings, a gold brooch, and a matte red lip, making her almost unrecognizable.

This transformation marks a significant shift from her appearance over 20 years ago when she wore a platinum, Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairstyle in the 2002 romantic comedy “Life or Something Like It.”

Earlier this summer, sources revealed Jolie’s plans for her 50th birthday. Instead of throwing a lavish party, she opted for a quiet celebration with her six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. A close source shared, “So much of her 40s were rough. She’s in a much better place now.”

Last year, Jolie finalized her divorce from actor Brad Pitt after a lengthy legal battle that lasted eight years. The source expressed that Jolie is now thriving with her children, stating, “The kids are amazing and thriving. There is less family drama.”

A different insider noted that Jolie is embracing aging positively, saying, “She’s not shying away from getting older; in fact, she’s leaning into it. Angie sees aging in a really positive light, especially after losing her mom so young. She feels calm, inspired, and she’s excited about what’s ahead.”