Entertainment
Angelina Jolie Debuts Dramatic New Look on Film Set
London, England – Angelina Jolie showcased a striking new hairstyle while filming her upcoming movie “Anxious People” on Thursday. The actress, known for her long brunette hair, surprised fans with a fresh, icy blonde bob.
Dressed in an ivory wool cape and a matching bow-tie dress, Jolie embodied her character, Zara, in the film adaptation of the 2019 novel. Her look was enhanced with pearl stud earrings, a gold brooch, and a matte red lip, making her almost unrecognizable.
This transformation marks a significant shift from her appearance over 20 years ago when she wore a platinum, Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairstyle in the 2002 romantic comedy “Life or Something Like It.”
Earlier this summer, sources revealed Jolie’s plans for her 50th birthday. Instead of throwing a lavish party, she opted for a quiet celebration with her six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. A close source shared, “So much of her 40s were rough. She’s in a much better place now.”
Last year, Jolie finalized her divorce from actor Brad Pitt after a lengthy legal battle that lasted eight years. The source expressed that Jolie is now thriving with her children, stating, “The kids are amazing and thriving. There is less family drama.”
A different insider noted that Jolie is embracing aging positively, saying, “She’s not shying away from getting older; in fact, she’s leaning into it. Angie sees aging in a really positive light, especially after losing her mom so young. She feels calm, inspired, and she’s excited about what’s ahead.”
Recent Posts
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup