Entertainment
Angelina Jolie Recreates Iconic Oscars Pose at TIFF Premiere
Angelina Jolie made headlines again on September 7, 2025, when she attended the premiere of her latest film, “Couture,” during the Toronto International Film Festival. The actress, now 50, evoked memories of her famous leggy pose from the 2012 Oscars, stepping onto the red carpet in a fashionable ensemble that showcased her style.
Jolie wore a full-length chocolate silk double-breasted coat designed by Gabriela Hearst. The coat featured a thigh-high slit, allowing her leg to peek through, reminiscent of her bold appearance at the 84th Academy Awards. “I’m just comfortable,” Jolie told E! News reporter Francesca Amiker, explaining her relaxed approach to fashion.
She revealed that she had no dress to wear at the last minute, stating, “My lovely friend Gabriela had a jacket,” which she paired with black, pointed patent leather pumps. Underneath, she opted for simple shorts, embracing a casual yet stylish look.
Jolie’s character in “Couture,” directed and written by Alice Winocour, has a significant connection to her outfit. “She wears the same big, black jacket through the entire movie,” Jolie explained, referring to her character, Maxine Walker. “I think I’m the only one not dressed in fashion,” she added, highlighting her character’s unique world within the film.
On personal style, Jolie remarked about her home life, saying, “My house is very, ‘To each their own.’ We’re very democratic. Everyone does their own thing.” She emphasized the importance of authenticity in style, noting, “If you’re dressing up to try to impress somebody else or be like somebody else, we’d probably call you out.”
Jolie’s memorable 2012 Oscars moment went viral, as she posed dramatically with her leg extended from her black Atelier Versace gown. At the time, she had opted for comfort when selecting her award ceremony outfit, which added to the allure of her appearance.
Her latest public appearance follows a recent style evolution, including a new hairstyle debuted last week while filming “Anxious People” in London. The movie, based on a 2019 novel by Fredrik Backman, features Jolie as Zara, an investment banker caught in unexpected chaos during an open house event.
