Angelique Boyer Reunites with Father from ‘Teresa’ After 15 Years

Mexico City, Mexico — Angelique Boyer, star of the beloved telenovela “Teresa,” recently reunited with Juan Carlos Colombo, who portrayed her father in the series. The emotional meeting, which marks 15 years since the show’s debut, was captured in a video shared on Instagram by fellow cast member Doménica Montero.

In the video, a surprised Boyer expresses her joy, stating, “¿A quién se le ocurrió?” as she embraces Colombo. He responds emotionally with, “Soñé contigo,” adding depth to their heartfelt reunion.

The reunion coincided with the anniversary of “Teresa,” a production by José Alberto Castro that captivated audiences worldwide. The series follows Teresa Chávez, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who struggles to escape poverty, leading her to make decisions she later regrets.

Colombo has faced significant health challenges in recent years, including a complicated catheterization process, which left him hospitalized for a week. In a recent interview, he described the ordeal, sharing that he experienced delirium and could not recognize his own son during his recovery.

Despite these challenges, Colombo’s return to the set signifies resilience and strength. Both actors continue to resonate strongly within the television industry, with Boyer evolving into a leading star of contemporary telenovelas.

The impact of “Teresa” remains strong, reflecting the lasting influence of family dynamics across generations. As the actors reflect on their past, the bonds formed during filming endure, proving that the fictional family they portrayed still holds significant meaning.