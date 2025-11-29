D’Angelo Russell Struggles in Dallas Mavericks’ Rotation

Dallas, TX – D'Angelo Russell joined the Dallas Mavericks at the start of free agency, bringing high expectations with him. One month into the regular season, however, his impact has not matched the hype.

In the Mavericks’ 19 games this season, Russell has shown flashes of brilliance, including a 23-point performance against the New York Knicks. Yet, his overall contributions have been inconsistent, leaving fans and coaches questioning his role.

Head coach Jason Kidd has seen Russell’s performance fluctuate widely. At times, he lights up the scoreboard; other times, he struggles defensively and goes unnoticed on the court. In a recent game against the Miami Heat, Russell scored zero points and played just 10 minutes, his presence on the floor overshadowed by rookie Ryan Nembhard, who helped turn the game around.

“We needed someone to set the tone,” Kidd said. “Ryan provided that energy, and it’s tough when you’re not contributing.”

Russell’s limited minutes against the Heat are concerning, especially as he fights to maintain his position in the lineup. With the return of Kyrie Irving and the impressive play of Nembhard, Russell’s future role is uncertain.

“It’s tough to watch someone else come in and perform,” Russell admitted. “I know I have to step up.”

As the Mavericks continue their season, Russell finds himself in a situation where he must prove his value. With the team growing wary of his inconsistency, the next few weeks will be critical for the 10-year veteran. He needs to show he can contribute consistently on both ends of the court to avoid losing his spot in the Mavericks’ rotation.