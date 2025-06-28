Angels and Astros Clash After Pitch Hits Player

Anaheim, California — Tempers flared during a baseball game on Friday when the Los Angeles Angels faced off against the Houston Astros. The incident occurred in the seventh inning when Angels shortstop Zach Neto was hit on the wrist by a fastball thrown by Astros pitcher Hunter Brown.

Neto was struck by a 96 mph pitch that rose up and clipped his wrist, prompting immediate reactions from both teams. Players from the Angels and Astros rushed onto the field, leading to a bench-clearing confrontation marked by shouting and pushing.

Angels manager Phil Nevin condemned the act, stating, “That pitch was too high and should not have been thrown. Safety should be our priority.” The encounter escalated as players exchanged words, showcasing the intensity of the rivalry.

In the aftermath of the clash, MLB officials are reviewing the incident to determine if any disciplinary actions will be taken. The game’s context was critical as both teams are fighting for playoff positions, adding extra pressure to their encounters.

As the dust settled, the Angels continued to rally from the incident, but the physicality of the game left a mark on players and fans alike. Nevin expressed hope that Neto would recover quickly, emphasizing the need for player safety in such high-stakes moments.

The incident not only highlights the fierce competition in baseball but also raises questions regarding player safety and the impact of aggressive pitching.