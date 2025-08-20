Sports
Angels’ Comeback Falls Short After Jansen’s Late Collapse
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jo Adell‘s two home runs weren’t enough as the Los Angeles Angels lost 6-4 to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Kenley Jansen‘s struggle in the ninth inning spoiled what could have been a memorable night for Adell, who helped the Angels erase a three-run deficit.
Adell hit a 452-foot homer in the seventh inning, followed by a two-out home run in the eighth, tying the score at 4-4. However, in the ninth inning, Jansen allowed two runs, marking a rare shaky performance after a streak of 21 consecutive outings without an earned run.
With the loss, the Angels fell to 60-66 and suffered their fourth defeat in five games. Head athletic trainer Mike Frostad even visited Jansen during the ninth to assess his unusual struggles.
The game seemed lost for the Angels when they trailed 4-1 thanks to Reds pitcher Hunter Greene, who was dominating until Adell’s first blast ignited a comeback. Greene had recorded 12 strikeouts but was taken out after Adell’s home run and a double by Travis d'Arnaud, which cut the deficit to 4-3.
In the top of the ninth, Jansen struck out Noelvi Marte but subsequently gave up a single to Jose Trevino and hit Ke’Bryan Hayes with a pitch. After loading the bases, Jansen allowed an RBI sacrifice fly and an RBI double, giving the Reds a 6-4 lead.
The Angels failed to score in their final at-bat, ending the game with Jansen tagged with the loss. This loss continued their struggle after previously sweeping the Dodgers, indicating a difficult transition back into their season after a promising performance.
Moving forward, the Angels will need to regroup quickly as they prepare for their next game against the same Reds team on Wednesday night.
