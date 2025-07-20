Angels Consider Acquiring Braves’ Ozzie Albies Before Trade Deadline

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly exploring a trade for Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Despite a tough offseason prediction, the Angels find themselves in the chase for a Wild Card spot as the season progresses.

Currently, the Angels are four games behind the Seattle Mariners, who hold the final American League Wild Card position. After a shaky July, winning only six out of 13 games, the team’s record stands at 47-49.

Given their unexpected competitive stance, the Angels may shift from a selling strategy to acquiring new talent. Albies comes into the conversation as a potential addition. Though he is having his worst season in the majors and has only managed a .220 batting average this year, he possesses a contract favorable for team control through 2027.

“Albies is a player with value despite his numbers,” notes one analysis. “His experience and ability to mentor younger players make him a worthwhile target for the Angels.”

With younger infielders like Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel on the roster, bringing in Albies could expedite their development under his tutelage. However, the Angels’ system is ranked as the weakest in MLB, limiting their ability to trade away additional young talent.

As the Angels evaluate their options, starting pitcher Tyler Anderson has also emerged as a trade candidate. Linked to teams like the Dodgers and Blue Jays, Anderson could help bolster a rotation in need of stability.

Anderson, who earned an All-Star nod last season, has displayed a 4.34 ERA and has been a reliable presence. The Angels could benefit from trading him while they’re still contenders, providing opportunities for younger pitchers to step up.

With the clock ticking down to the trade deadline, the Angels are poised to make critical decisions. They remain hopeful but cautious about the moves that could shape their pursuit for postseason play.