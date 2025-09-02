Sports
Angels’ Farris Set for MLB Debut Against Royals Today
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Left-hander Farris will make his Major League Baseball debut today as the Los Angeles Angels face the Kansas City Royals. The Angels selected Farris’ contract as rosters expanded to 28 players yesterday, marking a significant milestone in his career.
Farris, 24, has spent the current season at Double-A after being acquired from the Atlanta Braves in a trade during the offseason. In 116 innings pitched this year, he has posted a 4.27 ERA and an impressive 28.0% strikeout rate. The Angels are known for aggressively promoting their prospects, and Farris will skip Triple-A entirely to play in the big leagues.
Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles will also be making moves. They are set to activate a returning player from the injured list today as they prepare to face the San Diego Padres. Right-hander Wells, who has a 5.66 ERA in ten starts, is expected to start today’s game. The Orioles will need to make a corresponding move on their 40-man roster to accommodate his return.
In another matchup, the New York Yankees are in Houston to kick off a three-game series against the Astros, considered a potential postseason preview. Astros pitcher Fried, who has a 3.18 ERA, will face Yankees lefty with a 3.06 ERA in this exciting opener. Both teams are looking to improve their standings as the season approaches its end.
The series holds high stakes, with fans eagerly anticipating how the Yankees perform against a strong opponent. Tomorrow’s game will showcase rookie talent, while the series finale will feature two pitchers returning from injuries, adding to the drama on the field.
