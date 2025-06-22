Angels Make History with Back-to-Back Shutouts Against Yankees

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Angels achieved a remarkable feat on Tuesday night, shutting out the New York Yankees 4-0 at Yankee Stadium. This victory marked the first time since 2015 that any team has managed to shut out the Yankees in back-to-back games at their iconic home.

Angels pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivered a masterclass performance, throwing six innings and striking out nine batters. He strategically mixed pitches, using fastballs, changeups, and curveballs to keep the Yankees’ powerful lineup off-balance all night. Hendricks’ consistency and control were evident, as he initiated 15 of 23 hitters with strikes.

“Those are really good hitters over there and a really good lineup,” Hendricks said. “We’ve got to control what we can control.” Manager Ron Washington lauded Hendricks’ ability to execute his pitches and maintain command on the mound.

Catcher Logan O'Hoppe, who caught Hendricks for the first time in several weeks, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting that he learned a lot from the experience. “He’s special for a reason. I was really grateful I could be a part of it,” O’Hoppe said.

Offensively, the Angels struck early, scoring their first run on a single from Luis Rengifo in the second inning. In the third, Taylor Ward drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single, boosting the Angels’ lead to three runs. A groundout from Nolan Schanuel later added a fourth run in the seventh inning.

The Angels’ pitching staff, including Ryan Zeferjahn, Reid Detmers, and Hunter Strickland, secured the win by retiring nine of ten batters faced in the final innings. Closer Kenley Jansen, who had pitched in the previous two games, was not needed because of the Angels’ comfortable four-run lead.

“It’s huge for us,” O’Hoppe said of the back-to-back shutouts. “It’s just nice to see that we’re doing what we’re capable of doing, and building on it tomorrow.”