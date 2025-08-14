Angels Outfielder Bryce Teodosio Injured in Loss to Tigers

LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Bryce Teodosio suffered an injury during a game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. The incident occurred when Teodosio hit his head while making a catch in the bottom of the third inning. He was replaced in the lineup by Gustavo Campero.

The Angels ultimately lost the game 6-5, marking a tough start to their series against the Tigers. The team has expressed concern for Teodosio’s condition, but further updates have yet to be provided.

In other news, former Angels third baseman Felix Torres passed away Friday at the age of 93. Torres played three seasons with the Angels, compiling a batting average of .254 with 27 home runs and 153 RBIs. He was remembered by fans and former teammates for his contributions to the team.

The Angels also announced a change in their pitching rotation for the remaining games of the series against the Tigers. Yusei Kikuchi has been designated as the starter for Saturday’s game, with Jack Kochanowicz set to pitch on Sunday. Kikuchi will be pitching on four days of rest, while Kochanowicz will have six days of rest.

These updates are part of an ongoing story as the Angels navigate their season and deal with recent challenges on and off the field.