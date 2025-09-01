Angels Star Taylor Ward Injured in Game Against Astros

HOUSTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was hospitalized on Sunday after suffering a serious injury during a game against the Houston Astros. Ward crashed face-first into the scoreboard while attempting to catch a hit by Ramón Urías in the eighth inning at Daikin Park.

The collision left Ward with a cut above his right eye. He quickly signaled for assistance, and team personnel rushed to his side. After receiving a towel to stem the bleeding, he was carted off the field while resting his head on the shoulder of a team employee.

Interim manager Ray Montgomery provided updates after the game, stating that Ward would receive stitches and be evaluated further at the hospital. “Obviously, he hit the wall pretty good,” Montgomery said. “He’s got a cut above his eye,” he added, mentioning he was unsure whether Ward would need concussion evaluation.

The Angels managed to secure a victory with a score of 4-1 over the Astros, breaking a three-game losing streak. Oswald Peraza played a crucial role, hitting a two-run single in the ninth inning after having a successful outing the previous day.

Ward’s teammate, Jo Adell, expressed frustration over the presence of the metal scoreboard, calling for its removal. “There should be no out-of-town metal scoreboard anywhere on the baseball field,” Adell said. “A guy goes back to make a play and he’s got to worry about a metal fence. That’s crazy.”

The game highlighted other performances as well, with pitcher Soriano allowing only one hit in seven innings while the Angels’ offense slowly built their lead. The Astros were notably restrained offensively, not getting their second hit until the eighth inning.

As the series continues, the Angels are set to start LHP Yusei Kikuchi in the final game on Monday. The Astros have yet to announce their starting pitcher.