Angels’ Zach Neto Surprises With Head-First Slide Amid Recovery

NEW YORK — Zach Neto shocked fans and players alike when he opted for a head-first slide Monday night during a stolen base attempt, breaking from his recent feet-first tradition. “I had no idea I did it,” Neto said Tuesday after reviewing game footage. “I woke up and I saw videos and said ‘Oh (shoot). I slid head first.'”

Neto’s head-first slide comes after suffering a right shoulder injury from a similar slide last September. The Los Angeles Angels had encouraged him to switch to feet-first styles during spring training, but he struggled with that transition.

Despite his awkwardness in executing this new technique, Neto is committed to improving. “I want to get better at it,” he said, noting that his current feet-first sliding technique feels uncomfortable but allows him to pop up more easily after a slide.

In the same game, the Angels’ bullpen faced challenges, struggling significantly without veteran Hunter Strickland, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since July 7. Before his absence, the bullpen held a 7.04 ERA, but it dropped to 5.80 without him, showing his crucial impact.

Strickland’s experience calmed young relievers, a sentiment echoed by interim manager Ray Montgomery. “He brings an element of calm to those guys down there,” Montgomery said. Strickland was known for effectively managing inherited runners, allowing only four of 21 to score during his tenure.

As for the Angels’ upcoming game plan, Montgomery announced a bullpen game set for Wednesday, with left-hander Brock Burke starting. This game will follow a disappointing 3-2 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday, where Mike Trout had three critical chances to be the game-changer but ultimately couldn’t deliver.

Trout, despite holding the team’s best OPS this season, expressed frustration in his performance. “I gotta put the ball in play. Gotta be better,” he said after striking out with runners on base.

The Angels are navigating through a tough stretch and are monitoring the health of players, including Jorge Soler, who left the game with back tightness after only one at-bat. The team hopes to capitalize on their skills as they move forward in the season.