Animators to Showcase Innovation at Ventana Sur Market in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Argentina — The Ventana Sur market, a key event for animation, kicks off on Dec. 2. Animators participating in the event will discuss how emerging digital tools blend 2D and 3D techniques, enhancing creativity in their work. This initiative is supported by Ibermedia Next, a program that promotes innovative cinematic projects.

Among the highlights will be the teaser for “Agua Dulce,” a work in progress that showcases this creative fusion. The teaser has already attracted attention for its captivating visuals. Attendees at Ventana Sur will have the opportunity to see more projects from both Ibermedia’s 2.0 and 3.0 platforms, aimed at securing funding from potential investors.

On Tuesday, a panel will discuss the impact of Ibermedia 2.0, featuring speakers including Víctor Herreruela. This session promises insights into the future of animation and the support for creators in Latin America, Spain, and Portugal amidst the rapid technological revolution in the industry.

The event is expected to energize the animation market and highlight new storytelling opportunities as creators gather to share their innovative projects with a broader audience.