Anime Expo Unveils Details for Anticipated Series ‘The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity’

LOS ANGELES, California — Fans attending Anime Expo were treated to an exclusive preview of the highly anticipated anime adaptation, “The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity.” The series is set to premiere on September 7 on Netflix, featuring English dubs.

During the event, key details were revealed, including the primary cast and crew. Yoshinori Nakayama stars as Rintaro, alongside Honoka Inoue as Kaoruko and Kikunosuke Toya as Shohei. Directed by Miyuki Kuroki and produced by CloverWorks, the story revolves around a rivalry between two schools: Chidori High and Kikyo Girls’ High.

According to Netflix, the story unfolds in a town where Rintaro, a second-year boy at Chidori, meets Kaoruko, a girl from Kikyo, at his family’s patisserie. Their initial connection is disrupted when Rintaro discovers Kaoruko’s true school affiliation.

This revelation ignites a journey for both characters as they navigate societal pressures and strive to define their own paths. “The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity” promises to be a blend of romance and self-discovery set against the backdrop of school rivalry.

With its premiere less than two months away, fans are eagerly awaiting the official release and new content leading up to the show’s debut.