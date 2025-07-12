Anisimova Faces Swiatek in Historic Wimbledon Final

London, England – The women’s final of Wimbledon is set for Saturday, and it will feature a first-time champion. Amanda Anisimova, the 13th seed, will face off against No. 8 Iga Swiatek, who is on a remarkable grass-court journey this season.

Anisimova, who had dropped to near the being outside the top 400 last year, has made her way back into the spotlight after a stellar performance in the semifinals. She defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, showcasing her talent and resilience.

Swiatek, on the other hand, is coming off a dominating semifinal win against Belinda Bencic, where she won decisively 6-2, 6-0. This Wimbledon marks her first final at this iconic grass court, despite having claimed five major titles previously.

Experts have weighed in on the matchup, emphasizing the importance of serving. Rennae Stubbs noted that Anisimova must control her emotions while starting well against Swiatek’s formidable game. Simon Cambers echoed this sentiment, stressing the necessity for Anisimova to serve effectively.

“Anisimova needs to relax and stay mentally in the game,” said Cambers. “If she shows Swiatek she won’t back down, it could shift the dynamic.”

Swiatek, who has enjoyed a stellar season on grass, has strengthened her game under pressure, winning over 70% of her points on first serve during the tournament. She is regarded as the favorite heading into the match.

“I’m excited to finally play in the Wimbledon final,” Swiatek said in an interview. “It’s a privilege to compete at this level.”

The dynamic nature of this final is further enhanced by the fact that both players have never met in previous matches, making this showdown even more intriguing. Both have shown substantial improvement on grass this season, with Anisimova noting, “It’s been a privilege to compete here, especially after my journey back into the sport.”

Fans are anticipating a compelling match, as both players have demonstrated exceptional skills and tenacity to reach this point. The final is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Centre Court, and tennis enthusiasts are counting down to see who will leave with the coveted trophy.