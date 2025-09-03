Anisimova and Swiatek Face Off in US Open Quarterfinals

Wimbledon, United Kingdom (July 12, 2025) — World No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland will take on Amanda Anisimova of the United States in a highly anticipated quarterfinal match at the 2025 US Open on Wednesday. This clash comes just weeks after their intense encounter at Wimbledon, where Swiatek dominated with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 victory.

The stakes are high for Anisimova, who is seeking revenge for her previous loss. As the American leverages the support of local fans, she aims to claim her first set against the Polish star. Anisimova has proven her mettle this tournament, making her way to the quarterfinals with confidence.

Swiatek has been in incredible form, riding a 10-match winning streak and showcasing a record of 22-2 on tour since the Bad Homburg Open. After securing wins at both Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open, the six-time Grand Slam champion is looking to maintain her momentum against Anisimova.

Both players have only dropped one set on their path to the quarterfinals, setting the stage for a thrilling matchup. Anisimova, who previously fell to Swiatek without winning a game, must capitalize on the quick surface at the US Open. “This is my best chance for Grand Slam glory,” Anisimova stated, embracing the challenge ahead.

Despite her earlier triumph, Swiatek is not without vulnerability. Anisimova has observed signs of weakness from her opponent, which could provide the opportunity she needs. “I’m ready to challenge myself and push,” Anisimova added, hinting at a strategy to unseat the reigning champion.

With the quarterfinals just a day away, fans eagerly await the rematch that will not only determine who moves on to the semifinals but also test the resolve of both competitors. Betting odds place Swiatek as the favorite, yet the American’s grit could surprise many.