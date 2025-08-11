Entertainment
Is Anitta Engaged? J Balvin Sparks Rumors with Instagram Post
São Paulo, Brazil — Colombian singer J Balvin stirred excitement on social media late Friday when he posted photos of Brazilian artist Anitta wearing a ring that many interpreted as an engagement ring. In the images, Anitta is seen kissing her boyfriend, Ian Bortolanza, a businessman from Santa Catarina, Brazil.
“Engagement ring. Congratulations, I’ll see you at the wedding,” J Balvin captioned the post. Despite the speculation, Anitta has not yet confirmed her engagement on her social media platforms. Many fans took to the comments section, suggesting the post could be a playful joke by Balvin. One user remarked, “That ring belongs to Balvin. She would never wear such a large ring,” while another pointed out, “He was wearing the ring in a previous photo and nobody noticed.”
The romance between Anitta and Bortolanza became public during this year’s Carnival in Brazil, where they were seen showing affection during the last day of Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí in Rio de Janeiro. Bortolanza serves as the director of a sports marketing consultancy and has worked with several well-known athletes, including UFC fighters Rafael dos Anjos and Alex Poatan Pereira.
As of now, he is 33 years old and resides in Florianópolis. He co-owns two companies in the sports sector and produces a podcast centered around combat sports. Before his current role, Ian worked in his family’s medical supply distribution business. He has been featured in Anitta’s social media posts several times since the start of their relationship, often joining her in birthday celebrations and travels.
While the engagement rumors have sparked curiosity among fans, many are also skeptical about the authenticity of Balvin’s claim, given that Anitta has not publicly addressed the matter. Observers have noted that in earlier photos, Balvin appeared to wear a similar ring on his pinky finger while embracing Anitta. The lingering questions have left fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation or denial from Anitta.
