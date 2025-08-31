Ann Li Advances to US Open Round of 16 with Gritty Win

Flushing Meadows, NY — Ann Li, ranked No. 58 in the world, showcased a remarkable performance during her third-round match at the US Open, defeating Australia’s Naiktha Hon 7-5, 6-3 on Friday night.

The pivotal moment of the match occurred in the fifth game of the second set, extending an intense 13 minutes, featuring 10 deuces and leading to 26 points. Li saved six break points and rallied to seize a crucial 3-2 lead after forcing an error from Hon.

After the game, Li reflected on the match, stating, “I really wanted that game. But yeah, it was crazy. I just tried to play one shot at a time and really focus on my serve, and it seemed to work out.”

This victory marks Li’s first advance to the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament, a milestone in her career. She described the excitement of reaching this stage at her home Slam as “unbelievable.”

Li’s journey back to prominent ranking positions has been challenging due to injuries that hindered her progress after previously peaking at No. 44 in 2022. In her quest to regain her form, she recently appointed coach Carlos Boluda to help realign her strategies and instill confidence on the court.

“I felt at the time I needed someone super tough,” Li said, emphasizing the need for discipline and smart decision-making on the court. “I like to play with a lot of variety, but what is different now is putting it all together and being more disciplined.”

Li’s newfound discipline and belief were evident in her successful battle against Hon, as she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete. “There were so many crazy moments in this match. Maybe a while ago, it would’ve been a different story, but for me now, it’s going my way,” she reflected.

Looking ahead, Li is set to face fifth-seed Jessica Pegula in the upcoming round. Their previous encounters have been competitive; however, Li remains focused on the challenge ahead. “To be in the fourth round, first time, here in New York, my home Slam, is unbelievable. I’m just trying to take it match by match and enjoy the moment, so nothing to lose from here,” she concluded.