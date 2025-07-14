Sports
Ann Li Faces Guiomar Maristany in Iasi Open Round of 32
IAȘI, Romania — In the Round of 32 at the UniCredit Iasi Open on Monday, Ann Li, currently ranked No. 65, will face off against Guiomar Maristany Zuleta de Reales, ranked No. 182. Li is heavily favored in this matchup, with odds of -426 against Maristany Zuleta de Reales at +300.
According to updated tennis odds released at 10:35 AM ET on Monday, the implied probability indicates that Maristany Zuleta de Reales has an 81.0% chance of winning, suggesting a significant challenge ahead for the underdog.
The Iasi Open, held at Ciric Sports Base, has become a notable WTA 250 event since its upgrade from WTA 125. This year marks its return for the fourth consecutive edition, taking the calendar spot previously held by the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The tournament runs from July 14 to July 20, 2025, on outdoor red clay courts, which tend to favor aggressive players who can capitalize on the quicker surface. Local fans are hopeful for strong performances from Romanian players such as Jacqueline Cristian, Irina Begu, and Ana Bogdan.
Top seed Elina Avanesyan and former champion Ann Li are set to lead the international participants in this competitive field. Avanesyan, who was the runner-up in 2024, aims to leverage her experience and skill to secure the title this time around.
As the tournament progresses, expect exciting matches and potential surprises, particularly among the home favorites who thrive under local support.
