Ann Li’s Journey: Rising Star in American Tennis

ATLANTA, Ga. — Ann Li, a talented 24-year-old American tennis player, has been making waves on the WTA Tour. Known for her aggressive style and strong work ethic, Li won her first WTA title in 2021 and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 44 in early 2022.

Li, born on June 26, 2000, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, began playing tennis at the age of five at the Arthur Ashe Youth Tennis Center. Her big break came in 2017 when she finished as the runner-up in the junior Wimbledon singles final, climbing to No. 12 in the ITF junior rankings.

Turning pro in 2018, Li quickly made her mark by breaking into the top 100 following her impressive third-round performance at the US Open in November 2020. She topped this off by winning the Tenerife Ladies Open, marking her arrival on the professional scene.

Now based in Atlanta, she trains diligently, focusing on refining her aggressive baseline game. As of August 2025, Li holds the No. 58 spot in the rankings after strong performances in Singapore and Cleveland, as well as a fourth-round appearance at the US Open.

Her early coaching came from the esteemed Rick Macci, who previously coached tennis legends such as Serena Williams. Macci helped Li develop her technique during her junior career. In 2020, Henner Nehles took on the role of her full-time coach. Nehles, who has earned accolades including USTA’s Developmental Coach of the Year in 2016, has a history of working with top-level players and guiding juniors to successful careers.

Li briefly partnered with coach Dmitry Tursunov in February 2024, aiming to regain competitive rhythm following an injury, but the collaboration was short-lived due to inconsistent results.

Under Nehles’ guidance, Li has shown steady progress and resilience. Nehles himself has a rich background in competitive tennis, having been named Mountain West Player of the Year and coaching at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Li’s victory at the Tenerife Ladies Open established her as a formidable player, and her performances in 2025, including runner-up finishes in Singapore and Cleveland, demonstrate her potential on larger stages. She has consistently reached the Round of 32 in major Grand Slam tournaments, building a reputation as a steadfast competitor.

As Ann Li continues her journey, the tennis world watches closely, anticipating further achievements from this rising star.