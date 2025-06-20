Entertainment
Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey Shine on Red Carpet Together
Los Angeles, CA — Anna Camp and her girlfriend, Jade Whipkey, made their red carpet debut Wednesday at the premiere of “Bride Hard” held at the DGA Theater Complex. The couple was all smiles, showcasing their affection just a month after confirming their romance.
During the event, Camp, 42, wore a stunning floor-length sequined teal gown, while Whipkey, 24, opted for a stylish gray suit. As they posed for photographs, Camp wrapped her arm around Whipkey, and the two exchanged sweet glances and tender smiles.
This red carpet appearance follows a public display of affection that raised eyebrows last month when they were seen engaging in a passionate kiss while out in Los Angeles. Photographs from that outing showed Whipkey kissing Camp’s cheek and lovingly pecking her hand, highlighting their affection for each other.
A week prior to that, Camp subtly revealed their relationship status by reposting a romantic message from Whipkey on Instagram. Whipkey had shared a beautiful image of Camp sitting thoughtfully at a restaurant, captioned, “Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing.”
Camp’s relationship with Whipkey comes six years after her divorce from Skylar Astin, with whom she was married for nearly three years. In 2019, Camp’s representative confirmed their separation, stating it was a mutual and amicable decision.
As the evening progressed, the lovely couple appeared to be in high spirits, celebrating not only their love but also their first high-profile public appearance together.
