Anna Camp Reacts to Emmy Snub for Twins Role in ‘You’

LOS ANGELES, California — Anna Camp’s anticipation for the Emmy nominations turned into frustration when her name didn’t appear on the list on July 15, 2025. The actress, 42, portrayed identical twins Reagan and Maddie Lockwood in the fifth and final season of the Netflix series ‘You,’ starring Penn Badgley.

In a candid Instagram post, Camp expressed her disappointment: “Me reading about the nominations this morning knowing I gave one of the best performances of my life while also trying to be happy for everyone and while also remembering I vowed to stop drinking during the week,” she captioned alongside a photo from the show.

Fans quickly rallied to support her, with comments like, “You deserve every award for that role,” and “You playing Maddie playing Reagan will forever be the highlight of my 2025.” Camp’s girlfriend, Jade Whipkey, also praised her performance, declaring, “BLOWN AWAY 🌹. Not many people get the chance to play twins, and NO ONE has ever done it like you did.”

Despite Camp’s standout performance, ‘You’ has never received an Emmy nomination in its five seasons. The series, which premiered on Lifetime in 2018 before moving to Netflix, follows the story of Joe Goldberg, played by Badgley, a serial killer with a dangerous fixation on women.

Camp described her twin roles as “a huge amazing acting challenge,” noting the thrill of portraying two distinct characters and performing scenes with herself. “I’ve grown up watching other actors play twins… it was really thrilling to get to play two very completely different women,” she said in a recent interview.

Notable snubs in this year’s nominations included the cast of ‘What We Do in the Shadows‘ and Katherine LaNasa, along with Shawn Hatosy for ‘The Pitt.’ The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category featured nominees such as Julianne Nicholson from ‘Paradise,’ Patricia Arquette from ‘Severance,’ and several stars from ‘The White Lotus.’

In the wake of her snub, Camp continues to focus on her career and personal life. She recently starred alongside Julie Bowen in ‘Caught’ and reunited with Rebel Wilson for the action-comedy ‘Bride Hard.’ Last month, she and Whipkey made their relationship Instagram official, sharing sweet moments together.

While Camp remains disappointed over the Emmy nominations, her fans and loved ones have made it clear they recognize her talent and performances in ‘You’ and beyond.