Entertainment
Anna Camp Shares Dream Bridal Party for Future Wedding
LOS ANGELES, CA — Anna Camp, known for her roles in ‘Pitch Perfect’ and ‘Bride Hard,’ shared her dream bridal party in a recent interview. The 42-year-old actress, who is dating stylist Jade Whipkey, opened up about her ideal choices for a future wedding.
Camp revealed that her ‘Bride Hard’ co-star, Rebel Wilson, would be her maid of honor. ‘She would be my maid of honor, of course, now,’ Camp said. ‘I mean, I’ve gotten really close with Gigi Zumbado, too. She’s also in the movie, so she would, I think, be in my wedding as well.’
In a light-hearted twist, Camp also mentioned Meryl Streep as a potential addition to her bridal party, either as a bridesmaid or officiant. ‘If we’re dreaming up this bridal party,’ she said, ‘Meryl would be a great selection to bring good cheer on my wedding day.’
Rebel Wilson, who married Ramona Agruma in a small family ceremony in Italy last year, spoke about the challenges of selecting bridesmaids. ‘I didn’t want anybody to feel left out,’ Wilson explained. ‘We just ended up doing a very small kind of family-only wedding.’
Camp’s confirmation of her budding relationship with Whipkey was also notable, as she shared a heartfelt message that Whipkey posted celebrating her feature in the June issue of Palm Springs Life magazine. Whipkey’s accompanying words were, ‘You are the easiest person to celebrate and the sweetest to love.’
Previously, Camp was married to fellow actor Skylar Astin but divorced in August 2019 after less than two years. When discussing her current dating life, she stated, ‘I don’t expect anything from a guy anymore because I like women. And it’s great.’
‘Bride Hard’ is set to hit theaters on June 20th.
