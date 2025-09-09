Anna Devane Investigates Possible Shooters in Drew Cain Case

PORT CHARLES, NY — The week of September 8-12, 2025, will see Anna Devane intensifying her investigation into the shooting of Drew Cain. With assistance from Dante Falconeri and Harrison Chase, Anna is focused on identifying potential suspects.

As Anna explains, “We have a few questions about the night Drew Cain was shot.” The pressure mounts for the town as a series of unexpected returns and major decisions unfold. Tensions rise, and the mystery thickens when an unexpected explosion occurs in Dalmatia.

In the wake of the shooting, Michael Corinthos, who is among the suspects, has reached out to Curtis Ashford for help. Meanwhile, Chase and Dante are determined to proceed with the case despite any personal conflicts of interest. Chase is trying to guide Willow Tait, who is also embroiled in the situation due to her relationship with Drew.

Complicating matters, the arrival of Judge Heran’s body in the water raises eyebrows, linking Willow to a case that has involved custody battles and emotional turmoil. The community’s attention is drawn to various characters, including Nina Reeves and Portia Robinson, who each harbor grievances against Drew.

As the investigation unfolds, Anna begins questioning her prime suspects, which include Michael and Willow. Viewers can expect scenes where Anna and Dante interrogate suspects, and pivotal moments where characters make crucial decisions that may influence the outcome of the investigation.

As the week progresses, fans can look forward to explosive developments, dramatic confrontations, and the return of a familiar character, making it a thrilling time in Port Charles.