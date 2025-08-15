Anna Faris and Regina Hall Return in New Scary Movie Reboot

LOS ANGELES, CA – Anna Faris and Regina Hall are set to reprise their iconic roles as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks, respectively, in the upcoming reboot of the Scary Movie franchise. The announcement was made on August 15, 2025, with both actresses expressing their excitement about returning to the beloved characters.

In a joint statement, Faris and Hall said, “We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again).” This film will be the sixth in the franchise, which originally debuted in 2000 and has grossed nearly $900 million worldwide.

The Wayans brothers, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen, are returning to write an original script after 18 years. They have collaborated with Rick Alvarez on this new project. The film is set to start shooting in October and is scheduled for release on June 12, 2026.

Michael Tiddes will direct the new installment. Tiddes is known for his longstanding work with the Wayans, having directed several of their previous films. He has been described as a key contributor to the franchise’s signature humor.

The timing of the reboot could not be better, as the horror genre is seeing a surge in popularity during 2025. The Wayans brothers believe there is a need for comedy amidst the recent horror movie saturation, stating that the genre will benefit from a playful twist.

The original Scary Movie film was historic for its time, setting the box office opening record for an R-rated horror movie at $42.5 million. The success of the first film led to a series of sequels that explored various horror tropes and parodied popular films.

Faris recently starred in the Paul Thomas Anderson film One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, while Hall has been involved in several upcoming projects, including a voice role in the new SpongeBob Movie.

As anticipation builds for the reboot, fans are eager to see how Faris and Hall will deliver fresh humor in a new setting, reviving the chemistry that made their characters fan favorites.