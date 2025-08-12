Anna Kendrick and Mel C Share Their Fitness Secrets

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actresses Anna Kendrick and Melanie Chisholm, popularly known as Mel C, are sharing their fitness routines that help them stay in shape despite their busy lives. Kendrick, known for her roles in the “Pitch Perfect” series, recently discussed her journey to maintain fitness with a focus on mental health and flexibility.

In a recent interview, Kendrick revealed that she cycles through different workouts to keep her routine fresh. “Every time I try something new, I’m like, I found it! I found the only workout I’ll ever need!” she said. However, she admits this enthusiasm sometimes leads to burnout as she moves on to the next trend.

Kendrick’s latest passion is hiking, which she believes significantly contributes to her mental clarity. “I realized I had to commit to going on a hike because I get my best ideas then. When I’m walking, I can work through whatever it is,” she explained. Her shift in mindset about fitness highlights her current focus on strength and flexibility rather than purely physical appearance.

On nutrition, Kendrick advocates for moderation. She finds that restrictive diets backfire, stating, “‘Everything in moderation’ is such a cliché, I know, but it’s true.” Additionally, she has a unique wellness tip — keeping ginger, lemon, and cayenne shots in her fridge, particularly during her travels.

Meanwhile, Mel C, known for her energetic persona in the Spice Girls, continues to inspire with her fitness journey. In her recent Instagram posts, she showcases favorite exercises like weighted lunges and stationary biking. Mel emphasizes the significance of strength training, stating it benefits not only her appearance but also her overall health and muscle endurance.

The singer also shares insights on nutrition, underscoring the importance of fueling her body properly. “The great thing about training really hard is that you can eat lots,” she remarked, focusing on lean protein and good carbohydrates in her diet.

Mel C takes a personalized approach to her health, having undergone blood tests to determine her vitamin needs. “Now I just take an omega-3, vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium,” she advised. She also practices an 80/20 balance in her lifestyle, sticking to a healthy diet during the week while allowing some indulgences on weekends.

Both actresses demonstrate that fitness is not just about physicality, but also about mental health and a balanced approach to nutrition and exercise.