Entertainment
Anna Kendrick Praises Unexpected Favorite Film ‘JCVD’
London, UK — Anna Kendrick, known for her roles in films like ‘Pitch Perfect’ and ‘Twilight,’ recently showcased her directing talent with ‘Woman of the Hour,’ a crime drama inspired by the true story of the dating game killer. Though Kendrick became a household name through her performances, she has been a part of the film industry since 2003.
In a recent interview, Kendrick shared her list of favorite films, revealing a surprising choice among classics such as ‘In Bruges‘ and ‘His Girl Friday.’ Notably, she included ‘JCVD,’ a 2008 satirical black comedy featuring the iconic action star Jean-Claude Van Damme.
‘JCVD’ depicts a fictional version of Van Damme caught in a post office heist in his hometown. Although it performed modestly at the box office, it received critical acclaim. Kendrick described the film as ‘bang-on the entire time,’ highlighting its blend of dark humor and genuine emotion.
Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, Kendrick noted, ‘It was just so lean and solid. It’s such a beautiful thing when you’re watching a movie and they manage to take you there.’ Her praise reflects her appreciation for films that surprise viewers with depth and emotion.
One standout moment in ‘JCVD’ features Van Damme delivering a powerful monologue during the heist, showcasing vulnerability and depth rarely seen in action films. Kendrick emphasized the film’s exploration of fame, success, and personal struggles, which adds complexity to Van Damme’s character.
Director Mabrouk el Mechri’s vision helped unearth deeper themes within the Hollywood persona of Van Damme, making ‘JCVD’ a noteworthy addition to Kendrick’s list of great films. She understands that cinema should challenge and surprise audiences, leaving a lasting impact.
