Anna Kendrick Returns to Maine for Live Comedy Show

PORTLAND, Maine — Actress Anna Kendrick returned to her hometown on June 28, 2023, to participate in a live taping of “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” The event featured Kendrick alongside panelists Paula Poundstone, Karen Chee, and Josh Gondelman.

Kendrick, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role in “Up in the Air” and gained fame through the “Pitch Perfect” series, shared her early experiences in the entertainment industry. When she was starting out, she would often travel by Greyhound bus to New York City for auditions.

During the show, Kendrick’s humor shone through as she engaged with the audience and participated in various comedic segments. The lively atmosphere in the theater reflected the excitement of having a hometown star on stage.

As Kendrick has gained recognition in Hollywood, her roots in Portland remind fans of the journey she has made since her youth. The audience eagerly awaited to see if she could win the game and earn one more accolade to add to her impressive career.