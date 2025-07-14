Entertainment
Anna Kendrick Spotted with Comedian Alex Edelman Amid Dating Rumors
Burbank, California — Actress Anna Kendrick, 39, was seen out with comedian Alex Edelman, 36, on July 12, just days after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple has been dating for several months.
The two were spotted at Porto's Bakery in Burbank, picking up takeout before continuing their day together. Photographers captured the couple walking closely, chatting and smiling.
Both Kendrick and Edelman opted for casual attire, wearing jeans and white T-shirts. Kendrick accessorized her look with sunglasses and a crossbody bag.
Earlier in July, a report indicated that Kendrick and Edelman celebrated his birthday together in March, and that Kendrick has met Edelman’s mother, suggesting a serious relationship. “It doesn’t seem casual,” the insider added. “Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.”
Kendrick is known for her roles in films like Pitch Perfect and Up in the Air. She previously dated director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013 and cinematographer Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020. More recently, she was linked to actor Bill Hader until their split in mid-2022.
Edelman, a rising star in comedy, won an Emmy for his work on his show Just for Us. He has been open about his Orthodox Jewish upbringing and how it shapes his perspective on dating.
While Kendrick has kept her relationship status largely private, these recent outings with Edelman suggest that she may have found a significant connection.
