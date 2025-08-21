Anna Kournikova Spotted with Children in Miami as School Year Begins

Miami, Florida — Anna Kournikova was seen out and about in Miami on August 18 with her three children, Nicholas, Lucy, and Mary. The former tennis star, now 44, was walking her twins and her youngest daughter as they headed to school.

In photos captured by onlookers, Kournikova was dressed casually in black shorts, sneakers, and an oversized sweatshirt. She held Nicholas by the arm while carrying what appeared to be the children’s water bottles.

Nicholas, age seven, wore sporty shorts, red sneakers, and a blue T-shirt. He was seen carrying a cell phone, perhaps in conversation with his father, singer Enrique Iglesias. Lucy, also seven, followed in a white outfit with a black floral print, tightly clutching a large teddy bear. Five-year-old Mary, carrying a toy and her backpack, trailed closely behind her mother.

This outing is a rare public appearance for Kournikova with all three children, a family moment that comes after the start of the new school year in Miami-Dade County, which began on August 14.

Enrique Iglesias, who has been in a long-term relationship with Kournikova for over 24 years, recently discussed the joys of fatherhood. In November 2024, the 50-year-old singer expressed, “I’m taking it easy at home with the kids, enjoying being able to take them to school and watch them grow.” He added, “In 24 hours, they’ve already grown.”

Kournikova’s outing with her children shows the family’s close bond and commitment to enjoying everyday moments together, despite the public nature of their lives.