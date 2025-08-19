Entertainment
Annabelle Returns in The Conjuring: Last Rites This September
LOS ANGELES, CA — Annabelle, the famed horror doll, makes her return to the big screen in The Conjuring: Last Rites, set to debut in theaters on September 5. This film is poised to be the final chapter in the Conjuring Universe series, continuing its legacy of spine-chilling terror.
Regal Cinemas announced this week that it will feature a special Annabelle-themed popcorn bucket starting August 20. This iconic design emphasizes Annabelle as the standout character from the franchise, which has grossed over $2 billion worldwide.
The film, directed by Michael Chaves, reunites Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. They will investigate one of their most famous cases, the Smurl family haunting, inspired by real-life events.
“The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter based on true stories,” said a spokesperson. Alongside Farmiga and Wilson, the movie stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, and Steve Coulter.
Rated R for “bloody/violent content and terror,” the film promises to maintain the franchise’s standard of delivering heart-pounding horror. The screenplay is penned by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with Wan serving as an executive producer.
Fans can look forward to witnessing the final installment of the series, and many are eager to grab the limited-edition Annabelle popcorn bucket while enjoying the film.
Recent Posts
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features
- One question saved a professor from a deadly submersible dive
- Ainsley Earhardt’s Fashion Choices Critiqued by Fans and Experts