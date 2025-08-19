Annabelle Returns in The Conjuring: Last Rites This September

LOS ANGELES, CA — Annabelle, the famed horror doll, makes her return to the big screen in The Conjuring: Last Rites, set to debut in theaters on September 5. This film is poised to be the final chapter in the Conjuring Universe series, continuing its legacy of spine-chilling terror.

Regal Cinemas announced this week that it will feature a special Annabelle-themed popcorn bucket starting August 20. This iconic design emphasizes Annabelle as the standout character from the franchise, which has grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

The film, directed by Michael Chaves, reunites Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. They will investigate one of their most famous cases, the Smurl family haunting, inspired by real-life events.

“The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter based on true stories,” said a spokesperson. Alongside Farmiga and Wilson, the movie stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, and Steve Coulter.

Rated R for “bloody/violent content and terror,” the film promises to maintain the franchise’s standard of delivering heart-pounding horror. The screenplay is penned by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with Wan serving as an executive producer.

Fans can look forward to witnessing the final installment of the series, and many are eager to grab the limited-edition Annabelle popcorn bucket while enjoying the film.