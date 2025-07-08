Anne Hathaway Reveals Intense Preparation for Mother Mary Role

New York, NY — Anne Hathaway is on a unique journey as she transforms into a pop star for her upcoming film, Mother Mary, directed by David Lowery. During a recent recording session in Manhattan, Hathaway displayed a range of emotions, pushing herself to deliver powerful vocals alongside music producer Jack Antonoff.

“How was that?” Hathaway exclaimed after a take, adjusting her headphones before preparing for another round. She’s eager to embody a complicated character that represents a blend of public persona and personal struggle, stepping away from her usual roles.

In Mother Mary, Hathaway plays a pop diva who exhaustively navigates fame, seeking solace in an old friend. Instead of basking in the glow of adoration, her character faces challenges that resonate deeply with Hathaway herself, stating, “I had to submit to being a beginner,” as she embarked on a new chapter of her career.

Hathaway committed nearly two years to dance training, learning not just to sing but to express herself physically. Choreographer Dani Vitale emphasized the importance of raw emotion in their sessions, guiding Hathaway to move beyond her comfort zones. “You can’t tell me you’re angry; show me,” Vitale recalled, emphasizing the need for Hathaway to connect with her body.

Despite her experience, Hathaway found the creative process daunting, especially without finalized music prior to filming. “It was so confusing,” she shared. “If I had the music a year before shooting, I would have been too controlled. In the end, I am very grateful I could not take control.”

Hathaway’s growth is evident as she embraces vulnerability, demonstrated during a poignant solo dance in a barn that reportedly moved the film crew to tears. Her fellow actor Michaela Coel praised Hathaway’s bravery and the emotional depth she brought to the performance.

The film, featuring contributions from Charli XCX and Antonoff, is anticipated to release later this year. Hathaway’s keen willingness to evolve as an artist will surely resonate with audiences, as she taps into an edgy new persona.

In these transformative moments, Hathaway not only sheds aspects of her previous roles but also navigates the complex intersections of her personal and professional identity.