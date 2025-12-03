Anne Hathaway Stars in David Lowery’s ‘Mother Mary’ Film

BERLIN, Germany — Anne Hathaway will star as a pop star in David Lowery‘s highly anticipated film, “Mother Mary,” which is set to be released in April 2026. The movie follows the strained relationship between Hathaway’s character, Mother Mary, and her estranged fashion designer friend, Sam Anselm, played by Michaela Coel.

Described as a “psychosexual pop thriller,” the film aims to explore the complexities of their reunion as they attempt to create a dress for Mary’s comeback performance. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the drama, suggesting a mix of supernatural elements as Sam draws a chalk circle, asking, “You think there’s something inside you? Let’s cast her out. Together.” This raises questions about the nature of their relationship and the challenges they face.

The film is supported by original music created by Charli XCX and FKA twigs, with Hathaway contributing her own vocals. Lowery has commented on the film, saying it is “weird, weird film” that brings out strong emotions. He has also drawn inspiration from classics like Francis Ford Coppola‘s works and described it as a reflection of his own artistic journey.

Production on “Mother Mary” began in May 2023 in Germany, and fans can expect to see a blend of fashion, music, and existential themes as the story unfolds. Lowery stated, “It feels very true to who I am, and very close to me, but it is also consistently surprising me in ways that I did not anticipate.”

Anne Hathaway’s schedule is packed, as she is also slated to appear in several upcoming projects in 2026, including the sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” and adaptations like “Verity”. Coel, known for her roles in “I May Destroy You,” will also have a busy year, starring alongside Ian McKellen in an upcoming comedy drama.

As for the narrative of “Mother Mary,” it hints at deeper implications beyond mere drama, suggesting underlying themes of fame, friendship, and perhaps betrayal in the world of pop stardom.