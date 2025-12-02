Annie McCormick Leaves 6abc Action News After 13 Years

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Reporter Annie McCormick announced her departure from 6abc Action News after 13 years at the station. She shared the news on her Facebook page, stating that her last day was Monday, December 1.

In her farewell post, McCormick expressed her gratitude to viewers. “For our viewers, I just wanted to do the job the Constitution gave us the right to do in the most fair and respectful way,” she wrote. “I am most thankful for the everyday people who have let me into their lives on even their worst days. I’ve learned my greatest life lessons from our viewers.”

While McCormick did not reveal her next career move, she indicated that she intends to continue sharing stories across different platforms, urging her followers to “stay tuned” for future projects.

McCormick joined 6abc in September 2012 as a general assignment reporter. Her journalism career began during the Clinton administration as a White House photo intern. She later worked as a photojournalist for various outlets, including The New York Times and The Philadelphia Daily News.

Before her time at 6abc, McCormick served as a television reporter in states like Texas and New Mexico, and worked in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Born and raised in South Jersey, she attended Muhlenberg College, where she majored in Communications.

In her farewell message, McCormick revealed that she is also working on a historical true crime book titled “Restless Ghosts,” which details the 1929 deaths of two socialites from Moorestown, New Jersey. The book is expected to be published next year.

McCormick’s announcement marks the end of a significant chapter both for her and for 6abc, a station where she engaged the community through her reporting. Neither she nor the station provided additional comments regarding her departure.