New Delhi, India — August 1 marks the 54th anniversary of the Concert for Bangladesh, a significant musical event that united artists during a time of conflict. The concert, held at Madison Square Garden in 1971, featured legendary musicians like George Harrison and Bob Dylan, along with renowned sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar.

The concert emerged as Bangladesh was finding its footing after a devastating liberation war and cyclone. Musicians, determined to raise awareness and funds for the country, organized the event that would become iconic.

Harrison opened the concert, emphasizing the importance of Indian classical music, which Shankar led with great passion. The audience’s excitement peaked when Shankar’s name was announced; a loud cheer affirmed his influence on music across cultures.

Shankar took the stage alongside Ustad Allah Rakha and Ali Akbar Khan, showcasing a blend of serenity and energy. Their performance, a 16-minute piece, entranced a captivated audience that listened intently in a pre-digital age devoid of smartphones or social media.

As the performance concluded, the crowd erupted in applause, demonstrating respect for the musicians who transcended cultural boundaries. Even in an unfamiliar setting, the artists communicated through their art, engaging with the audience beyond language and ethnicity.

Following Shankar’s set, Harrison and others performed popular hits, bringing a mix of Indian and Western music to the forefront. The concert not only raised funds for the victims of the Bangladesh crisis but also helped introduce Indian music to a wider audience, shifting perceptions worldwide.

Shankar’s impact on Western music reached far beyond the concert itself. He mentored Harrison and collaborated with numerous notable musicians. His legacy continues to influence artists like Diljit and Shakti, showcasing the enduring power of music’s ability to bridge gaps.

In a world marked by social and political upheaval, the Concert for Bangladesh serves as a reminder of music’s potential to unite and inspire.