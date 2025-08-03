Business
U.S. and EU Announce Trade Agreement with 15% Tariff
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States and the European Union unveiled a new trade agreement framework over the weekend, which includes a 15% tariff on most goods imported from the EU, a reduction from the previously suggested 30%.
In 2022, the U.S. imported $605 billion worth of goods from the 27-member bloc. This new framework is expected to influence the pricing of various goods, particularly European-made cars and pharmaceuticals, which may ultimately affect consumers.
While specific details of the trade agreement remain limited, a few products like aircraft parts, certain chemicals, generic drugs, and some agricultural items will be exempt from the tariffs. However, businesses, especially in the alcohol industry, are still awaiting clarity on how this deal might affect them.
“We are greatly hopeful that the 15% tariff is not applied to distilled spirits,” said Chris Swonger, CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. He expressed concerns that any tariff could lead to increased prices for consumers. “Any tax on distilled spirits products or a tariff on distilled spirits products are going to impede on that consumer being able to afford that special bottle of scotch or cognac,” he added.
The trade agreement’s implications could shape U.S.-EU economic relations in the coming years.
