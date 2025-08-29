EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16

Redwood City, California – Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that the early access release date for its upcoming skateboarding game, Skate, is set for September 16. Players will be able to experience the game on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Skate is designed as an open-world live-service game situated in the fictional city of San Vansterdam, which promises vast opportunities for exploration and challenges for skateboard enthusiasts. According to developers, players will not only skate but also have the chance to parkour or perform stunts throughout the city.

The game will be free-to-play, and will include optional in-game purchases, such as season passes for additional content. This business model marks a shift from the traditional pricing strategy seen in previous skateboarding titles like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

Skate emphasizes multiplayer gameplay, allowing players to join friends in both competitive and casual skating sessions. The ability to spawn objects in the game creates options for modifying environments or building unique courses.

“At the end of July, we invited over 1 million Skate insiders to join us in San Vansterdam, and it’s been wild,” a spokesperson from EA stated. “With Early Access coming soon, it’s going to be insane! Everything from gameplay to visuals will continue evolving during Early Access and beyond.”

Fans of the franchise, who have been waiting since the release of Skate 3 15 years ago, expressed mixed feelings about the new cover art unveiled recently, but excitement remains high for the upcoming title.

The early access announcement follows a series of private playtests conducted by EA, which allowed a select group of players to experience the game ahead of the public release. Details about the full game release timeline remain uncertain, but players can expect frequent updates and content addition through the live-service model.

With early access imminent, many gamers are eager to dive into this new skating experience, showcasing what EA describes as the best skateboarding game they have ever created.