31st Annual Made in Hawai‘i Festival Welcomes Over 500 Vendors

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i — The 31st Annual Made in Hawai‘i Festival, set for August 15-17, promises to be the largest event yet, featuring more than 500 vendors at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Among the highlights are 29 debut food vendors showcasing their creations from across the islands.

Renowned names like Ali‘i Fish Market and Primal Bowls plan to serve made-to-order dishes, while others will offer samples and packaged items. “It’s unbelievable to see such diversity and creativity,” said a festival organizer.

Some exciting new participants include Atebara Chips from Hilo, noted for their traditional chip recipes dating back to 1936, and Chadlou’s Coffee Roasters, which will present specialty coffee blends and lattes.

With a space dedicated to local plates, visitors can expect kalbi and garlic shrimp meals from various vendors including Ali‘i. “We’re excited to share our flavors with the community,” a representative from Ali‘i stated.

Additional participating vendors will highlight unique products like vegan fudge from Maui, artisan fruit spreads, and gluten-free options including mochi churros. “We want to cater to all tastes,” said a vendor.

The Made in Hawai‘i Festival not only emphasizes local businesses but also offers a platform for cultural expression through food. “This is a celebration of what our community can create,” said another festival spokesperson.

Festival-goers can also look forward to special events, demos, and tastings throughout the three days. The enthusiasm surrounding this year’s festival is palpable, and attendees can expect a memorable culinary experience.

The festival remains a vital part of promoting local artisans and businesses, as they come together to showcase both traditional and innovative foods.