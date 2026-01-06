Anoka-Hennepin Teachers Prepare for Possible Strike Amid Contract Negotiations

ANOKA, Minnesota — Parents and teachers in Minnesota’s largest school district are bracing for a potential strike as contract negotiations stall between the Anoka-Hennepin School District and its teachers’ union. Teachers are threatening to strike on Thursday if a deal isn’t reached.

John Wolhaupter, president of Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota (AHEM), stated, “We need being a teacher in Anoka-Hennepin to be a sustainable career for the long term.” He expressed hope that an agreement can be reached but noted that the negotiations have been ongoing since last summer.

The core issues at stake include salary increases and improved health benefits. Wolhaupter said the district’s financial situation appears to have improved recently, which gives hope for a compromise. “We aren’t looking for a giant windfall,” he added. “We are looking for the opportunity to continue to stay relevant and competitive with other districts.”

The school district has approximately 40,000 students and over 3,000 teachers. In a recent statement, the district confirmed they met with the teachers’ union for eight hours but could not finalize an agreement, citing legal restrictions on discussing negotiation specifics during mediation. The two parties plan to reconvene on Tuesday morning.

Clayton Ebbeling, a parent with two children in the district, commented on the impact a strike would have on families, saying, “I think the teachers get what they need and what they deserve.” He noted that disruptions would make logistics complicated for many families relying on after-school programs, which would likely be halted during a strike.

If a strike occurs, all schools in the district will close, and extra-curricular activities will be suspended. In light of the ongoing negotiations, many parents, including Alison Kacer, are preparing for the possibility of a significant disruption in their children’s education and daily routines.

Regarding the negotiations, Wolhaupter pointed out that the district’s latest offers have not kept pace with what is needed to attract and retain quality teachers. He stressed, “The district needs to take bargaining seriously, and we look forward to meeting them again soon.” The next mediation session is scheduled for Tuesday morning.