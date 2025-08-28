Anonymous Winner Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A $1 million Powerball prize-winning ticket was recently claimed in North Texas, according to the Texas Lottery.

Lucky Dollar Trust of Granbury claimed the second-tier, $1 million Powerball prize-winning ticket, which was purchased at a 7-Eleven store at 9401 White Settlement Road in Fort Worth for the July 12 drawing. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (8, 16, 24, 33, 54) but did not match the red Powerball number (18).

Powerball grand prizes start at $20 million and increase until someone wins the jackpot. Players can win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a pool of 69 numbers, in addition to one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings occur at 10:12 p.m. CT every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, providing numerous opportunities for players to try their luck.

In a related story, someone in Frisco recently celebrated a $5 million win after purchasing a $50 scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket. The winning “5 Million Royale” ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac convenience store on El Dorado Parkway in Frisco, and the winner also chose to remain anonymous.

The Frisco resident’s ticket matched one of the winning numbers that secured the $5 million prize. This win was the first of four top prizes available in the game.

The Texas Lottery offers more than $235.4 million in total prizes, with an overall chance of winning any prize at 1 in 3.66.