Sports
Antetokounmpo Aims High: Chasing James’ Scoring Record
Milwaukee, WI — Giannis Antetokounmpo made a bold claim after scoring 29 points in a 116-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. This victory helped him become the sixth-youngest player to reach 21,000 career points, bringing his total to 21,002 points.
Among active players, only nine have hit this milestone. However, Antetokounmpo has set his sights on an even taller goal: breaking LeBron James‘ all-time scoring record of 42,250 points. Antetokounmpo expressed his ambition, saying, “I think to get to the top of the scoring list is not six, seven, eight years, I think it’s — in my opinion — four years away.”
Antetokounmpo, now in his 13th season, understands the challenge ahead. He would need to average 64.7 points per game over four years or 51.8 points per game over five years to catch up with James, calculations that most experts deem unrealistic.
“Four, five years from now, I might have four other kids. You know, my wife might have left me, who knows?” Antetokounmpo admitted, highlighting the uncertainties of life and career.
The star forward emphasized health as a significant factor. Historically, he has averaged 67.2 games played per season, indicating that staying injury-free will be crucial to achieving his goals. Should he remain healthy and continue to perform at this level, he could reach James’ total in about 10 years by averaging 31.7 points per game.
Alternatively, if he aims for longevity, he could stretch that out to about 11 years, averaging 28.8 points per game — more manageable given his current career average of 24 points per game.
Yet, the reality is complex. With each game James plays, he extends his lead, making it harder for contenders like Antetokounmpo to catch up. Despite the odds, the Greek Freak remains optimistic about his chances, stating, “It’s something that I want to do.”
As Antetokounmpo reflects on his career goals, he knows that achieving this record won’t be easy, especially as he ages and with the physical demands of professional basketball. However, the desire to challenge the greatest keeps him motivated.
Recent Posts
- Princeton Women Face Tough Matches at Colgate, Cornell This Weekend
- Classic Holiday Hits Return to Billboard’s Top 10 This December
- MrBeast Launches Fintech Services Targeting Young Audience
- Eagles Reflect on Past Lessons Amid Current Struggles
- New NYT Strands Word Game Challenges Players with Unique Puzzle Format
- Océane Dodin Makes a Strong Comeback at WTA 125 d’Angers
- Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to Resume on Dec. 30
- Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota on 29th Birthday
- Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith
- MTA to Fully Transition from MetroCards to OMNY by 2026
- Cold Rain Expected in Houston Before Weekend Warmth
- Chilly Start and College Football Showdown in Texas This Week
- Cedar Rapids Police Discover Credit Card Skimmer at Family Dollar
- Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’
- Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season
- Malaria Deaths Rise as WHO Warns of Growing Threats
- Florida Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million in Holiday Drawing
- NYT Strands Shares Hints for Today’s Challenging Puzzle
- East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday
- Extreme Cold to Hit Midwest and Northeast with Light Snow Expected