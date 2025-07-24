Entertainment
Anthony Anderson Discusses Emmys and Predictions for This Year’s Awards
Beverly Hills, California – Anthony Anderson, the veteran actor and comedian, recently shared insights about the upcoming Emmy Awards, where he will not have the responsibility of hosting this year. Anderson, who hosted the 2023 Emmys, caught up with reporters to discuss this year’s host, Nate Bargatze.
Anderson offered some humorous advice to Bargatze, saying, “No jokes are off-limits!” He emphasized the challenges of hosting in a high-stakes environment where material from popular acts like Coldplay is on everyone’s mind.
As for the nominees, Anderson expressed his enthusiasm for two standout contenders in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category: Kendrick Lamar‘s “Pop-Out Concert” and the “Beyoncé Bowl.” Despite not having a favorite, he praised both artists, saying, “I have no dog in the fight, and I won’t get bitten by saying the wrong thing.”
While Anderson appreciates the excitement of the awards, he jokingly pointed out his own track record with the Emmys, lamenting that he has gone “zero for 13” on nominations throughout his career. He humorously inferred that the organization has made him feel a bit “loser-ish.”
As the Emmy ceremony approaches, the anticipation for the performances and the results continues to grow.
