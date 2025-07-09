Anthony Anderson Launches Successful BBQ Brand with Cedric the Entertainer

New Orleans, LA — Comedians Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer are thriving in the food industry with their barbecue brand, AC Barbeque, which they launched in 2022. The brand fulfills their dream of promoting Black excellence and family traditions while enhancing community grilling skills with quality products.

During an interview at the Essence Festival of Culture, Anderson shared insights into their journey from acting to entrepreneurship. He stressed the importance of surrounding oneself with knowledgeable individuals who can recognize business opportunities. “To know what you don’t know and to prepare for that… it takes a different skill set,” he said.

Anderson acknowledged that while he and Cedric started AC Barbeque, their success relies on hiring experts in the field. “Even though this is our inception, we created this. This is our baby, and it’s only going to be if we allow the people or put people in the positions to run this business the way that it needs to be run,” he explained.

AC Barbeque recently opened its first physical location at the Westfield Century City outdoor mall in Los Angeles, partnering with Planet Hollywood owner Robert Earl. The restaurant features a menu developed with executive chef Burt Bakman, offering items like St. Louis ribs, smoked chicken, pulled pork, and brisket, accompanied by signature sauces.

Anderson revealed that AC Barbeque has become a top contender in the mall’s food court, ranking as the fourth highest-grossing restaurant, after well-known chains like Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Panda Express. “We just found out we are the fourth highest grossing restaurant in the food court… So, it’s doing well,” he expressed.