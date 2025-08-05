Anthony Barr Announces Retirement After 10 NFL Seasons

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Anthony Barr has announced his retirement from the NFL after a successful 10-season career. The former linebacker, age 33, spent the majority of his time with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was drafted ninth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

During his career, Barr achieved remarkable success, earning four Pro Bowl selections from 2015 to 2018. He became a crucial part of the Vikings’ defense, starting 85 games in his first six seasons and showcasing his athleticism in a hybrid linebacker role in a 4-3 defensive scheme.

In total, Barr recorded 554 tackles, 18.5 sacks, five interceptions, and eight forced fumbles across 116 regular-season games. After nine seasons with Minnesota, he signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, where he played 14 games before returning to the Vikings in late 2023.

Despite his efforts to contribute after returning, Barr managed only one tackle in four games during his final stint. He leaves behind a legacy built on versatility and impactful play, being part of key playoff runs, including the 2017 NFC Championship Game.

Before his NFL journey, Barr had a standout career at UCLA, transitioning from running back to linebacker. His shift paid off as he earned consensus first-team All-American honors in 2013, recording 10.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss during his senior year.

Following his retirement announcement, a post from Barr’s nonprofit organization, Raise The Barr, highlighted his commitment to using his platform to make a difference off the field. “While his football days are coming to a close,” the organization stated, “Anthony will remain focused on the mission, because the families counting on us need support now more than ever.”